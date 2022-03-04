“I’ll marry any man that sends me fuel” – Waje

As the resultant effects of fuel scarcity in Nigeria continue to bite, singer Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, vows to marry any man who comes to her aid with fuel in her direst moment.

The Edo-born singer in an Instagram post on Friday revealed that the most important item on her marriage list is 100 liters of fuel.

Noting that her family will gladly accept 25 liters at this point, the singer wrote: “I’ll marry any man that sends me Fuel. Seriously!!!!!”

“For those asking for my hand in marriage, the most important item on the list is 100 liters of fuel. I can manage 50………In short, my family will accept 25 sef.

“Even if you did not ask, because of Fuel (what you have in your hand! Holy!) you’ll gain a God-fearing, demon chasing, heaven awaiting spouse. HELP!”

