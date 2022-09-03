I’ll host Peter Obi publicly – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that he loves the approach of the Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, to his desire to rule the country.

Umahi, also from the South East like Peter Obi, spoke on Arise Television on Friday.

Both of them were both in the Peoples Democratic Party before Umahi joined the All Progressives Congress and Obi moved to Labour Party.

The governor said that he would host the former two-term Governor of Anambra State to a grand reception in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State very soon.

He said in response to a question on whether he still stands by his earlier pronouncement that Obi will not get a single vote from Ebonyi State: “Peter Obi is my friend.

“I’m going to host him in Ebonyi State and I will host him publicly.

“I like what he’s doing, and it’s very encouraging.”

