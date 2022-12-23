Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I’ll end sit-at-home in 2023 – Soludo

Politics

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has vowed to end the Monday sit-at-home declared in the state by Finland-based Biafra activist, Simon Ekpa, in 2023.

Soludo lamented that the state can no longer afford to lose its public life, hence the need to end the sit-at-home.

The governor said the sit-at-home was becoming a part of their life in the state.

Soludo made the pronouncement during the 2022 Public Servants Day in the state.

“Last week, one madman living in Finland said he was declaring sit-at-home, it was only in Anambra that it was not observed. By the time you return next year, we shall stop sit-at-home.

“We must get back to work, working five days a week, we must take back Anambra from the criminals, we can not build a prosperous Anambra when we work four days, when our children go to school four days, that is a 20 per cent loss in productivity,” he said.

The sit-at-home was initially ordered in the Southeast by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, aimed to restore the Republic of Biafra.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
