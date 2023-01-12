I’ll break You – Jandor fires Tinubu warning

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor has vowed to end what he described as the 24-year monopoly of a former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu.

“We will come in and do things differently. The problem of Lagos is that we have one head thinking for the state of Lagos for the past 24 years,” Jandor said on Channels Television Thursday.

The PDP governorship candidate in Lagos also accused Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of removing “performing governors” in the state.

Jandor said though former governor Babatunde Fashola survived an attempt to remove him in 2011 and returned for second term, his successor, Akinwunmi Ambode couldn’t survive a plot that saw him removed after a single term in 2019.

He promised to decentralise developments across the 20 local government areas of the state if elected in the forthcoming polls.

“In our very first year in office, we will do a whole lot across Lagos. We need to decentralise development. Everybody comes to the centre for greener pastures but if you give the development where they are, they will actually stay there.

“We will do a whole lot because we will be coming in as independent government; the one not tied to the apron string of anybody and that will allow us to make Lagos wealth that we only hear now work for Lagos,” he said.

Jandor lamented what he described as hegemony and monopoly of the state by Tinubu, who was Lagos governor after Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

“The problem is this monopoly that we need to break. If we have a governor that is independent, we won’t have this problem and that is what we represent,” he said.

Jandor also slammed the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over “failure” to allegedly utilise the resources of the state to improve the education, health and transport sectors.

“A government with these resources and the statistics still not speaking to the resources shows failure and the reason is not farfetched; there is a monopoly that we need to break and allow fresh ideas and new thinking. Until we do this, we will continue to have the same report and this cosmetic of people saying they are working,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...