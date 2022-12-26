Search
I’ll be far from Abuja after May 29 – Buhari

News

President Muhammadu Buhari has underscored that he will retire to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State to rest and be far away as much as possible to avoid problems when he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

The President said this on Sunday when he received residents of the Federal Capital Territory on Christmas homage.

He further expressed appreciation to Nigerians for trusting, supporting and giving him the opportunity to serve as their leader.

Using the occasion to reassure Nigerians that he will not stay in office a day longer than the stipulated time, the President reminded the delegation, led by the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello that while he campaigned for the Office of the President, he took his time to visit the 774 local government areas of the country and got overwhelming support from the people.

He noted that added that in spite of technology, he will be safe there in Daura.

