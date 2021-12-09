Ike Onyema Calls Out Popular Instagram Blog, Gistlover Over Bullying

With the recent attention drawn to bullying after a worst case scenario played out in the Sylvester Oromoni case, Ike Onyema has taken to social media to name and shame a bully.

The reality TV star cum blogger called out popular Instagram blog, Gistlover via his official Instagram page accusing it if bullying to no end.

Ike Onyema stated that though he appreciates investigative journalism which the blog prides itself in doing, someone had to call it what it is; “A big bully.” He added that it’s all fun and games until someone close home becomes the victim of such a situation and advised an end to the menace.

