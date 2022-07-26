Ike Onyema Blows Hot Following Mercy Eke Interview

Ike Onyema is done taking things lying low and allowing folks use him for clout and cheap publicity.

The Big Brother Naija alum took to his Instagram to react after hosts of the show, ‘Frankly Speaking’ insinuated that he was a leech.

During her appearance on the show, Ike’s BBNaija’s love interest and winner of season 4, Mercy Eke, had shared that she once dated a guy she was feeding. The show hosts, particularly Nedu Wazobia had assumed it was Ike and said as much.

Ike took to social media to fire back at the show, warning the hosts not to use him for clout and revealing that he had their dirty secrets but had just refused to make them public.

