Ike Ekweremadu: Nigerian Senators storm UK

The Senate has asked its Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs headed by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa (APC, Bauchi North) to travel to the United Kingdom regarding the ongoing trial of the immediate-past Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, over alleged organ harvesting before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London.

Ekweremadu commanded the headlines last week when a Nigerian kidney donor, David Nwamini, had reported the senator and his family to the UK Police. The couple was subsequently arrested and charged to court, after which they were ordered to be remanded in custody till July 7 while investigations continue into the allegations against them.

Worried by the development, the Senate, after about one hour closed-door session on Wednesday, said its Committee on Foreign Affairs will collaborate with the Nigeria High Commission in the UK and other relevant government agencies to ensure that Ekweremadu and wife get justice.

Speaking after the closed-door meeting, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced that the Senate delegation will be leaving the country by Friday for the UK.

“The Senate delegation will leave the country in two days,” Lawan said while asking relevant government agencies to ensure that they give the Senate Committee the necessary support that will ensure that it achieve success in its assignment.

“All federal government agencies should ensure that justice is done in the Ekweremadu’s case. The ministry of Foreign Affairs should ensure they provide every service that is required for the traveling and the engagement of our committee,” Lawan added.

