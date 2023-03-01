Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Iheanacho's goal not enough as Blackburn edge Leicester in FA Cup

Sports

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, was on target for Leicester but it was not enough as they lost 2-1 at home to Championship club Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The win means Blackburn have progressed into the quarter-finals of the Cup competition.

Iheanacho, who came on for Dennis Praet in the 58th minute, scored on 67 minutes to make it 2-1.

Unfortunately Leicester could not complete the comeback as Blackburn held on to qualify to the next stage.

Iheanacho’s Nigerian teammate Wilfred Ndidi did not feature as he was benched.

The goal against Blackburn was Iheanacho’s third in the FA Cup this season and his sixth in all competitions so far.

And in other FA Cup fifth round ties, Manchester City beat Bristol City 3-0, Tosin Adarabioyo helped Fulham overcome Leeds 2-0 and Brighton pipped Stoke City 1-0.

