Iheanacho Talks Up ‘Deserved Leicester Victory’ Against Leeds

Leicester City forward, Kelechi iheanacho, says the Foxes deserved their 1-0 victory over Leeds United in Saturday’s Premier League game at the King Power Stadium, and he looks forward to enjoying a winning streak with the team.

Leicester City bagged a marginal 1-0 win through Harvey Barnes’ goal in the second half, with

Iheanacho provided the assist.

Speaking to LCFC TV after the game Iheanacho claimed it was a massive

victory for the team.

“It’s so so important, it’s a massive victory for us, and I think we deserve the win. We work hard, in the second half we came out stronger, and we got the goal,” the Nigerian told LCFC TV.

“That was exactly what we did, we backed that up, we need to keep the form going, we don’t need to relent,” he said.

“We need to keep working hard every day, keep the spirit, togetherness.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...