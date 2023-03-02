Search
Iheanacho battles Rashford, others for player of the month award

Sports

Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for February.

The Leicester City forward scored two goals and provided three assists in four appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side in the month.

Iheanacho scored once and provided two assists in the Foxes’ 4-2 away win at Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old then netted once and recorded an assist in Leicester City’s 4-1 home win against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Nigerian has hit the net three times in 18 league appearances for the former Premier League champions this season.

Iheanacho will battle Manchester forward, Marcus Rashford, Fulham goalkeeper, Bernd Leno and Tottenham Hotspur defender for the award.

Aston Villa forward, Ollie Watkins and Fulham winger, Manor Solomon are the other players nominated for the gong.

