IGP partners ICDL foundation for adoption of scientific investigation, Officers’ upgrade [Photos]

The The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has partnered with E-Tech Complete Solutions Ltd, local operating partner of the International Certification for Digital Literacy (ICDL), a Global Social Enterprise dedicated to raising digital competence standards of institutions.

This is in a bid to improve the adoption of scientific methods in investigations and bring officers abreast of the latest global best practices.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this in a statement Sunday, saying the meeting also hopes to empower officers with specialized skills to maximize the use of ICT for improved investigations.

Read the statement below:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, CFR, in line with his vision to entrench cutting-edge technology-based policing into the Nigeria Police Force, recently met with Mr. A.U Mustapha, SAN, the Chairman of E-Tech Complete Solutions Ltd, local operating partner of the International Certification for Digital Literacy (ICDL), a Global Social Enterprise dedicated to raising digital competence standards of institutions.

The meeting discussed partnership between the NPF and ICDL to improve the Information and Communication Technological skill sets of officers of the NPF as well as empower them with specialized skills to maximize the use of ICT for improved investigations – especially scientific investigation, operations, and data gathering intelligence activities. The ICDL Chairman acknowledged the IGPs drive for digital literacy and ICT skills. He assured of his enterprise’ cooperation to achieve a coordinated and effective action in driving security development in Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police reemphasized his administration’s commitment to the engagement and application of cutting-edge technology and international best practices to policing functions at all levels so as to strengthen the Force’s capacity in stabilizing the nation’s internal security apparatus.

The IGP, while assuring the foundation of effective partnership to equip NPF’s ICT units, further confirmed the procurement of additional top-notch ICT gadgets, softwares etc and establishment of more Forensic Laboratories and units, training of specialists and Forensic experts to man the acquired assets judiciously to meet the present demands and challenges of insecurity in the country.

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

