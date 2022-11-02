IGP orders probe of ‘assault’ on Female Officer

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has directed the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Olaleye Faleye to investigate the alleged assault on woman Inspector Olorunsogo Bamidele by her Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) in Osun State.

The IGP’s order comes after a viral video showed Bamidele accusing her DCO of assault and blackmail.

Bamidele in the video alleged that her senior colleague named Ajayi Mathew had approached her for an affair but she refused as she was married.

She alleged that Matthew, however, didn’t accept her rejection as he blackmailed and assaulted her.

She said, “What is my offence? He started beating me to the extent, he stripped me. Look at my chest, arms, everywhere, there are injuries. He’s Ajayi Matthew. He asked me out, that I should befriend him. I said no, that I’m a married woman. He started blackmailing me, claiming that he’s my lover, which is not true.”

In a statement Wednesday, Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said, “We will await the report of the investigation from Osun State Police Command before necessary actions are taken. However we assure the general public that justice will be done in the case, to protect the core values and ethics of the NPF.”

