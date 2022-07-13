IGP bans use of Spy Plate Numbers Nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a total ban on all use of Police SPY vehicle number plates by vehicle owners across the states of the federation without exceptions.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced this in a statement on Wednesday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

“This is irrespective of whether it is authorised, or not, as all authorizations are hereby revoked indefinitely,” he said.

“This order is necessary to forestall the continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road use by individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates.”

As a result, the IGP directed police officers and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs who use the ‘SPY’ number plates to ensure prompt compliance with the directive or risk being arrested for violation of the order.

He asked the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to give full effect to the directives.

Baba specifically directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all ‘SPY’ number plates currently in use were confiscated henceforth, but the owners of such vehicles should not be arrested unless they were police officers or officers of other security agencies on escort duties.

“Other security agencies and members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the police in this regard as the moves are aimed at strengthening our internal security,” Adejobi stated.

