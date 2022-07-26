Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Iggy Azalea Slams ‘Mean Spirited and Ugly’ People Who Criticise Her Twerking Video

Iggy Azalea has taken to her social media to address people who have a problem with her twerking video.

The rapper recently performed at the 2022 Long Beach Pride festival in California earlier this month, where she twerked for her fans. But when the video appeared on social media, people had mean things to say.

“Iggy really be tossing that big MF,” wrote the Twitter user.

After more of such comments, Iggy decided to shut down her critics.

“It’s a good thing I genuinely feel happy about myself & my body cause y’all stay in every comment section talking the most shit about me & it’s very mean spirited & ugly,” she wrote. “Ps. your man 100% wants to fuck me.”

See her response:

