Iggy Azalea has shared a new photo of her handsome son whom she shares with rapper, Playboi Carti.

The singer and mother of one posted two photos on her Instagram page on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Iggy posted a poster photograph of herself and another of her 2-year-old son, Onyx and captioned it, “Just two models taking out passport pics.”

Iggy has been very reluctant about sharing images of her son on social media so this comes as a nice surprise to her fans

