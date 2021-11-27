Iggy Azalea Puts Her Mom on the Blast for Her Poor Cooking Skills

Iggy Azalea dragged the hell out of her mom on social media after Thanksgiving.

On Twitter, the rapper revealed her mom has always been quite complimentary of the meals she prepares, and even took credit for teaching Iggy how to cook. But she wants everyone to know that’s not the truth.

“I love my mother to death but she always says I learned to cook so well because of her and deep down I know the truth is I had to learn for survival because she does NOT know what seasoning food means,” Iggy tweeted. “My brothers 21 and he’s only just now asking about garlic powder exactly!”

Iggy added that her mom did not know about liquid seasoning or adobo sauce until recently, writing: “… imagine the dinners I’ve sat through.”

See the tweet:

I love my mother to death but she always says I learned to cook so well because of her and deep down I know the truth is I had to learn for survival because she does NOT know what seasoning food means.

My brothers 21 and he’s only just now asking about garlic powder… exactly! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 26, 2021

