Iggy Azalea Joins Only fans, Promises ‘Hotter Than Hell’ Content

Iggy Azalea has announced that she has joined the adult streaming platform, Only fans.

The rapper and mother of one announced her latest income stream via her Instagram on Friday, January 13.

Iggy Azalea shared a teaser video, revealing that she has signed on for a partnership with the subscription service platform, and has promised that her content will be unapologetically hot.

The year-long project is called “Hotter Than Hell’l” and fans will need to pay the sum of $25 to join. This sum gives them exclusive access to Iggy’s personal photography, video, illustrations and music.

The ‘Fancy’ rapper is also said to be releasing her fourth studio album on the site, which means only subscribers to Only fans will hear it.

“I’ve been working on Hotter Than Hell for Sox months already and I’m full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer,” she said.

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them ony biggest project to date!”

