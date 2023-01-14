Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Iggy Azalea Joins Only fans, Promises ‘Hotter Than Hell’ Content

Celebrity

Iggy Azalea has announced that she has joined the adult streaming platform, Only fans.

The rapper and mother of one announced her latest income stream via her Instagram on Friday, January 13.

Iggy Azalea shared a teaser video, revealing that she has signed on for a partnership with the subscription service platform, and has promised that her content will be unapologetically hot.

The year-long project is called “Hotter Than Hell’l” and fans will need to pay the sum of $25 to join. This sum gives them exclusive access to Iggy’s personal photography, video, illustrations and music.

The ‘Fancy’ rapper is also said to be releasing her fourth studio album on the site, which means only subscribers to Only fans will hear it.

“I’ve been working on Hotter Than Hell for Sox months already and I’m full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer,” she said.

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them ony biggest project to date!”

Celebrity

Veteran Actress Iretiola Doyle Confirms Divorce from Husband

0
Iretiola Doyle has broken her prolonged silence on the state of her marriage to Patrick Doyle.
Celebrity

Mercy Johnson Opens Up on Cancer Scare, Says She’s Been Placed on Lifetime Medication

0
Mercy Johnson gave fans quite the intimate update regarding her current health status.
Celebrity

Don Jazzy Announces He Has Found Love, Says He’s Done Being Promiscuous

0
Good news for all fans and lovers of Don Jazzy as he has announced that he has found love.
Celebrity

Wizkid Unveils Face of 3-Month-Old Son With Jada Pollock

0
Wizkid has finally unveiled the face of his youngest son to the rest of the world.

