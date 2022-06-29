Igbo Quran set for launch in Abuja

A group of Muslims from the South East region of the country will on Friday launch the holy Qur’an translated to Igbo language.

Representatives of the group under the aegis of Igbo Muslims Da’wah Group led by Mal. Muhammed Muritala Chukwuemeka disclosed this yesterday during a courtesy call to Daily Trust head office in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, Mal. Chukwuemeka said he and his team have decided to spread Allah’s message to his Igbo brothers through the translated Qur’an.

Mal. Chukwuemeka, a native of Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, described Islam as a religion of peace that forbids killings of fellow human beings.

He revealed that it took him five good years before completion of the translation.

The Imo-born cleric, however, called on well-meaning Nigerians to attend the launching which will take place immediately after Juma’at prayer at Ansar-ud-deen mosque located in Maitama, Abuja.

He also called on well-meaning Nigerians to support mass production of the holy book in order to spread Allah’s peaceful message to Igbos in the South East and other parts of Nigeria.

“It took me not less than five year before completing the translation. We are calling on well-to-do Nigerians to assist in mass production of the holy book. Presently, we have printed 500 copies and 100 copies have already been sent to the South East,” he said.

