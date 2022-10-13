Igbo Presidency will happen – Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media adviser, Femi Adesina has expressed his belief that Igbo presidency in Nigeria will be achieved.

On Wednesday at the State House, Adesina recalled the times he used to write in favour of Igbo presidency.

The aide made the remark while receiving a delegation of Igbo Friends and Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation.

The delegation congratulated him on the conferment of the National Honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by the President.

Adesina noted that he was always delighted to receive visitors from different parts of the country.

“It shows the brotherhood in us; Nigeria is one country, indivisible. You have demonstrated it by coming to congratulate me.”

The spokesperson said he has two chieftaincy titles from two states – Nwanne di Namba from Mmaku in Enugu, and Ugomba of Isieketa in Abia.

“At the Sun Newspapers, I used to write about the Southeast and the need for a President of Igbo extraction and what the people of the area needed to do to achieve it.

“I know that it would be a reality in this country”, the President’s image-maker declared.

