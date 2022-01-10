Ifu Ennada Says People Shouldn’t Remain Friends with Their Exes

Ifu Ennada doesn’t see any advantage is remaining friends with an ex after the relationship has ended.

Th former reality TV star and business woman shared her thoughts on the matter on her Instagram stories on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Ifu Ennada opined that there’s usually nothing for exes to discuss after they are romantically over and those who are friendly are just looking for an opportunity to have sex again.

In a separate conversation, she added that she’s done being a “strong independent black woman” as she left that behind in 2021. For 2022, she’s all for having her bills sorted by someone else.

