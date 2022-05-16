Monday, May 16, 2022
Ifu Enada Slams Critics of Her AMVCA Look, Says it Costs $100,000

Ifu Enada has slammed folks critiquing her look to the AMVCA 2022.

The award show which was a big night for movies and fashion saw the former Big Brother Naija dressed in a Tiannah styling ensemble which many folks agreed was not suitable for the award show.

Ifu Enada noted that first off, her intention was not to be make the best dressed list in her black, voluminous transformer dress which had the skirt made into faces. She stated that the aim was to bring the MET Gala to the AMVCA abs she achieved just that.

Furthermore, the skincare entrepreneur revealed her look cost a whopping $100,000 and this invariably precludes broke people from having an opinion about her dress.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

