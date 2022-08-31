Ifu Enada Questions New Wave of Discrimination Against Natural Bodies

Ifu Enada is worried about the rise in discrimination against natural bodies as opposed to surgically enhanced ones.

The former reality TV star and skincare expert shared her thoughts via her Instagram stories where she detailed her own personal experience.

Ifu revealed that she has been trolled for her naturally athletic body; being described as a transgender, midget, strong yansh, etc., and has been advised on more than one occasion to seek surgery so that her market value can go up.

She also pointed to the preference of men and women for surgically enhanced curvy bodies and the unhealthy campaign of making it the standard of beauty.

