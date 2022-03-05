Saturday, March 5, 2022
“If You Love Someone, Tell Them,” Johnny Drille Encourages Fans

Johnny Drille is encouraging fans to take the leap of faith where love is involved.

The singer and songwriter dished out advice to anyone in love on his Twitter page on Friday, urging them to express their feelings.

Johnny Drille noted that worst thing that can happen is that the feeling is not reciprocated and then, the person can move on to something new.

“If you love someone, then tell them. Life is too short to be overthinking. Worst outcome is a NO or you don’t get a response at all. Well, you move, on to the next,” he tweeted.

