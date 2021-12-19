Sunday, December 19, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

If Everyone is Wise, the World Would Be a Boring Place ~ Eucharia Annuobi

Eucharia Annuobi is back sharing her nuggets of wisdom to her teeming Instagram followers.

The actress cum minister posted a new clip where she stated that there is need for variety in our world seeing as it is the spice of life.

Eucharia Annuobi noted that if everything were wise, the world would be a boring place. Therefore, it was important to let folks who air their friends’ dirty laundry, expose their genitals, bare their privates, etc to be to allow for spice in the world. She tagged these categories of people degenerates.

