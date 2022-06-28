Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Idris Elba to Join £1 Billion Bid for Channel 4

Idris Elba is reportedly in talks with Marc Boyan to join marketing company, Miroma’s £1billion bid for Channel 4. ⠀

According to The Sunday Times, the mega superstar actor is in discussions with Marc Boyan, the founder of The Miroma Group, about making a joint bid. ⠀

Back in April, it was confirmed that Channel 4 would be up for sale so it could compete with streaming services like Netflix and Amazon. ⠀

