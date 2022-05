The stage is set for the YouTube Africa Day Benefit.

The ‘At Home’ concert which will be hosted by Idris Elba will hold on Wednesday, May 25, and will feature live performances from the biggest names in the music industry out of Africa like Davido, C-Kay, D’banj and many more.

The event will be streaming LIVE on YouTube at 6pm WAT; 7pm CAT; 8pm EAT ! Don’t miss

