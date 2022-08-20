Idris Elba Speaks About the True Message in His Latest New Movie, ‘Beast’

Idris Elba sat down with the folks at Complex for an interview, during which he talked about his new thriller, Beast, the motivations behind it, and what he believes is the real message the movie has set out to show the world.

“For me, it was really important that the lion isn’t the bad guy even though the film is called Beast,” Elba tells Complex. “The lion is a beast. Grief is a beast. Pain is a beast. Survival is a beast. These are themes that, when you look deeper into this picture, isn’t just about a lion chasing a man. It’s about a man chasing his life. It’s about daughters chasing their father. It’s about a family chasing the ghost of their mother.”

Here are the excerpts from the interview (see the full interview here):

When you first read the script, what about it made you sign up to play Dr. Nate Samuels?

There was a real sense of nostalgia. I come from an era where these sorts of films were the norm, like high-anxiety, ‘Run, chase, run, chase, look out, look behind you!’ You know what I mean? This was an opportunity for me to make a film like that. I’ve done thrillers before, but this was the first time it involved this cat-and-mouse aspect to it.

I was really intrigued by the family dynamic, the daughters, the nature of grief, this doctor who’s essentially someone that’s composed and tries not to panic, found himself doing just that, being completely unposed and panicking, but at the same time, he’s still a parent and needed to look after his kids. I just loved the script. I love Baltasar, the director. I wanted to work with him. He’s made some really incredible survivor movies, and I just wanted to get his take on what this might be like.

Aside from the physical aspect of this film, there’s a lot of emotional turmoil that Nate is dealing with because of his wife’s passing. Can you talk about what it was like to explore that side, and to play a husband and a father who was dealing with grief and regret?

Yeah. The film isn’t designed to be complex. You go. You sit down. You eat your popcorn and, “Man, there’s a lion. Run. Run. Run,” but at the heart of it, you want to care about those that are running, and, in this case, it’s this guy. He’s hard to get to know at first. He seems a bit closed off, and that’s because you realize he is closed off.

He’s got grief. Seeing him unravel, as an actor, that’s a real dream. It’s like you meet this one guy and, by the end of it, you’re rooting for him. In the beginning, you just feel like, “Oh, he’s a little bit closed off. He’s not very warm,” and obviously he’s got two beautiful girls, and you want to like him. I really enjoyed exploring that. I’m a father. As an actor, I like to bring relatable characters. I don’t have just to play relatable characters, but I like to play characters that people can relate to. Whether it’s a drug dealer or a detective or, as an Asgardian god, I want you to go, “Oh, okay, it reminds me of someone I know.” That was part of the drive on this film, playing someone relatable.

