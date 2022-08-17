Idris Elba Reveals Daughter Auditioned for His Film, Beast but Didn’t Get the Role

Idris Elba has just made it known that when it comes to his work as a producer, the craft is more important than shared bloodlines.



The actor was a guest on The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charmalagne tha god and revealed that his daughter had auditioned to play the role of his daughter in the movie, Beast

Elba however revealed that the chemistry between him and the 20-year-old Isan didn’t translate to the screen and wasn’t right for the film hence, he had to axe her. He added that following this, she didn’t talk to him for three months.

