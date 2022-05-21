Idris Elba Plays a Djinn in New Trailer for George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years Of Longing’: Watch

Idris Elba is the star of George Miller’s new movie adapted from A.S. Byatt short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye.”

The trailer of the project was released on Friday with the title Three Thousand Years of Longing.

And this coincides with the movie’s debut at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it screened out of competition. It also stars Swinton, who plays Dr. Alithea Binnie, an academic who runs into a Djinn (played by Elba) while in attendance at a conference. Elba’s character offers Dr. Binnie the chance to make three wishes, an opportunity she initially meets with hesitancy.

Watch the trailer:

