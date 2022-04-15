Idris Elba Says He Used to Sell Weed to Dave Chappelle When He Was Security Guard

Idris Elba has admitted that he used to sell weed to Dave Chappelle.

The actor shared this during a recent appearance on the Jess Cagle Podcast, confirming what Dave Chappelle revealed in an interview with Joe Rogan. “Idris Elba, the famous actor, used to be a security guard at [comedy club] Caroline’s …I used to buy weed from him.”

Speaking about this last week, Elba said he did things during his pre-acting career he “some things I’m not proud of.”

When asked to explore the topic further, Elba said: “I used to sell weed. I did that for a little bit just to, you know, help pay the way. I DJ’ed quite a bit. I was a doorman. I was a doorman at Carolines comedy club [in New York], which is fascinating now, when I meet the comedians that you kind of remember the English guy. Tall English guy with the funny accent and the little hair.”

Elba added, “David Chappelle remembers me ‘cause he used to buy weed from me. Anyway, moving on. Yeah, I did all kinds of things to be honest, all kinds of things.”

Watch Idris Elba:

