Idris Elba and his beautiful wife, Sabrina Dohwre Elba are celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

The actor and model who tied the knot back in 2019 on April 26, took to their respective Instagram pages to mark the auspicious occasion.

Sabrina posted a clip from their wedding ceremony and captioned it, ” Happy Anniversary to my one. Three years closer to forever @idriselba

Idris also celebrated with a picture of the couple and captioned it”You you you, that’s three ”

