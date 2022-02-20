Idia Aisen Drags Side Chics on New Episode of Me, Her and Everything Else

Idia Aisen was the guest on the latest episode of Stephanie Coker’s podcast, Me, Her and Everything Else and did not hesitate to unsheath her claws.

The model and media personality sat down with Coker to share on the topic, ‘Material Girl’ and she didn’t mince words in calling out side chics.

Idia Aisen disclosed that she once made a video where the wife looked better than the side chic and people came at her, attacking her in the comments and DMs that it was an impossible feat.

She noted that this general perception is because men so not honour or spoil their wives like they do their side chics.

She went on to note that many of these young girls can’t even speak proper English and advised that they should request for English lessons as opposed to bags.

