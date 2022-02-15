Idia Aisen Denounces Report that She is Not Botched

Idia Aisen has responded to comments that she is botched.

The actress and media personality took to her Instagram stories to recount the encounter with the unnamed person.

She noted that if she is botched then botched should be the standard and she could have a naked selfie of herself just to show off but decided against it.

“Someone said yesterday that in “botched.” If THIS is botched, then botched should be the new standard!! I would take a selfie naked but nahh.. it was also probably someone “close” or in my “circle” who wrote it! Careful on social media everyone!! There are no friends!!!”

