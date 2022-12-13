Identity of Diddy’s Mystery Baby Mama Revealed

The identity of Diddy’s mystery baby mama has been revealed!

Recall that over the weekend, the rapper and business mogul broke the news that he had welcomed a new baby into the Combs family. He made the announcement in a tweet saying,

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the music mogul, 53, said before shouting out his mom and other children.

He added, “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

While Diddy failed to mention the identity of the mother of his new daughter in the tweet, the internet got to work and has unearthed it.

According to TMZ which obtained details from the baby’s birth certificate, Dana Tran, a cyber security specialist is listed as the mother and Diddy is listed as the father. Their daughter, Love Sean Combs was born on October 15 in Newport Beach, CA.

