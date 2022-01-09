ID Cabasa Admits Ineptitude Where Artiste Management is Concerned

ID Cabasa is a man who knows his limitations and is not afraid to admit that some things are beyond him.

The ace music producer and singer, Olumide Ogunade, better known as ID Cabasa, has revelaed that he is inept at being an artiste manager.

Tough he has worked with several successful artistes over the course of his career, he noted during an Instagram Live session that this doesn’t make him any good at doing the job of a manger.

ID Cabasa also pointed out the need for collaboration with experts in different spheres of life.

“Is your circle a blessing to you or are they just devouring the small blessings you have? If you are the only one that is smart in your circle, it is either you leave that circle or encourage them to be smart.

.

“We need a lot of collaborations at this time. There are many things I cannot do as ID Cabasa. So, I make sure I keep collaborators— people that can do the magic I cannot do. As much as I know how to do some things in music, I don’t know how to manage an artiste. Even me, I need a manager. The fact that I know everything a manager does, does not mean I can do it.”

