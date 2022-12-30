Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Iconics Designer, Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

Vivienne Westwood has passed away at the age of 81.

The iconic British designer and activist, famous for bringing punk fashion into the mainstream, died on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Her death was confirmed in a statement released by her official Twitter page on Thursday night which revealed she passed peacefully surrounded by her family in South London.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the post continued. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

Her longtime husband, Andreas Kronthaler, whom she married in 1992, shared a few words of his own following the tragic news, writing, “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.”

