Legendary Juju singer Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has lost one of his sons, Olayinka Olalekan Obey-Fabiyi.

According to sources who spoke to TheNation, Olayinka passed away on Friday, and this has thrown the entire Obey-Fabiyi family into a state of mourning.

The 48-year-old Olayinka was interred on Saturday. .

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

