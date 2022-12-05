Iconic Moment Rita Wilson Raps Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” at Awards Event

Rita Wilson lit the crowd at the just-concluded Variety Hitmakers event over the weekend, where stars like Selena Gomez and Imagine Dragons won awards.

Wilson, who is married to Tom Hanks and who is the mother of rapper Chet Hanks, surprised the audience when she got on the stage to give a speech, but then broke into a feisty rap, singing to Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray”.

The crowd supported her, bopping to the music and waving their hands. And now, everyone is talking about that moment.

Watch her:

Rita Wilson raps Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray" at #VarietyHitmakers. pic.twitter.com/JhdvuUzsnl — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2022

