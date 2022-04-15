Friday, April 15, 2022
Iconic Highlife singer, Orlando Julius, dies at 79

Popular Nigerian highlife musician, Orlando Julius is dead.

Julius died on Thursday night at the age of 79.

His wife, Latoya Ekemode, confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

She said, “Yes, my husband passed on late last night, there was no indication that death was coming, he was not ill, he only slept and died in his sleep.”

Julius, was a saxophonist, singer, band leader, and songwriter closely associated with Afrobeat music.

Some of his musical albums were: “Disco Hi-Life, Ololufe, Love, Peace and Happiness; Dance Afrobeat” and more.

