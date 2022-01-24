Iconic Group Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour Due to COVID-19

The iconic music group, Fugees, reportedly have cancelled their reunion tour because of the pandemic.

“The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” the trio shared in a statement. “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

Pitchfork adds: “Fugees announced their reunion tour back in September, with plans to play shows in November and December 2021.” But then, they pushed the tour back to 2022 “to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so [Fugees] can perform for as many fans as possible.”

Find the band’s full statement below.

