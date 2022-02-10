Iconic Funk Singer, Betty Davis, Dies at 77

Betty Davis is dead.

According to Pitchfork, the iconic funk singer died yesterday morning at 4:40 a.m. Eastern in Homestead, Pennsylvania.

And in a press release shared by her team, Davis was born on July 26, 1944 and not 1945 as previously reported.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer and pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, and fashion icon,” Davis’ longtime friend Connie Portis said in a statement.

The statement continued: “Most of all, Betty was a friend, aunt, niece, and beloved member of her community of Homestead, Pennsylvania, and of the worldwide community of friends and fans. At a time to be announced, we will pay tribute to her beautiful, bold, and brash persona. Today we cherish her memory as the sweet, thoughtful, and reflective person she was.… There is no other.”

Betty Davis was 77 years old.

Read more about her here.

