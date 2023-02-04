Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Iconic designer, Paco Robanne, dies at 88

Lifestyle

Celebrated perfume and fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died aged 88 at his home in France.

His death was confirmed by Puig, the parent company of his brands, which said he had “marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on”.

Rabanne gained global fame for his eccentric clothing designs.

Puig’s fashion president, José Manuel Albesa, hailed Rabanne’s work, which he said “made transgression magnetic”.

“Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamour for dresses made of plastic and metal,” Mr Albesa said. “That radical, rebellious spirit set him apart: There is only one Rabanne.”

Marc Puig, chairman and chief executive officer of Puig, called Rabanne a “major personality in fashion” and paid tribute to his “daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic”.

Latest

Celebrity

Actor Dwayne Johnson’s Mother, Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Dwayne Johnson is grateful for his mother, Ata Johnson, after she survived a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Blessing Obasi and Husband Stan Nze Celebrate Mum on 70th Birthday

0
Blessing Obasi and her husband, Stan Nze are both celebrating her dear mother who turned 70 on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Celebrity

May Yul-Edochie Slams Just Austin’s Friend, Sarah Martins with #500 Million Lawsuit Over Doctored Photo and Defamatory Statements

0
May Yul-Edochie isn't taking any insult; perceived or otherwise on her person, lying low as is set to make an example of one Sarah Martins.
Celebrity

Toni Tones Promises Fire and Brimstone After $6000 Went Missing from Zenith Bank Account

0
Toni Tones has promised to raise hell for one of the financial institutions in Nigeria, if the money missing from her account is nit returned.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Actor Dwayne Johnson’s Mother, Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Dwayne Johnson is grateful for his mother, Ata Johnson, after she survived a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Blessing Obasi and Husband Stan Nze Celebrate Mum on 70th Birthday

0
Blessing Obasi and her husband, Stan Nze are both celebrating her dear mother who turned 70 on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Celebrity

May Yul-Edochie Slams Just Austin’s Friend, Sarah Martins with #500 Million Lawsuit Over Doctored Photo and Defamatory Statements

0
May Yul-Edochie isn't taking any insult; perceived or otherwise on her person, lying low as is set to make an example of one Sarah Martins.
Celebrity

Toni Tones Promises Fire and Brimstone After $6000 Went Missing from Zenith Bank Account

0
Toni Tones has promised to raise hell for one of the financial institutions in Nigeria, if the money missing from her account is nit returned.
Celebrity

“Celebrate You Till I Join You,” 2Baba Remembers Late Sound Sultan

0
It's no news that Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba was best friends with the late Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan during his lifetime, and it looks like he's missing him something fierce this weekend.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Actor Dwayne Johnson’s Mother, Survives Ghastly Car Accident

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Dwayne Johnson is grateful for his mother, Ata Johnson, after she survived a ghastly car accident.
Read more

Blessing Obasi and Husband Stan Nze Celebrate Mum on 70th Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Blessing Obasi and her husband, Stan Nze are both celebrating her dear mother who turned 70 on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Read more

May Yul-Edochie Slams Just Austin’s Friend, Sarah Martins with #500 Million Lawsuit Over Doctored Photo and Defamatory Statements

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
May Yul-Edochie isn't taking any insult; perceived or otherwise on her person, lying low as is set to make an example of one Sarah Martins.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: