Panshak Zamani aka Iceprince is booked and busy beyond the shores of dear Nigeria.

The rapper has announced a performance tour in 4 cuties in South Korea in 2022.

Taking to his Instagram page, Iceprince shared that he will be going to South Korea, where he is scheduled to perform in Seoul, Bosan, Songtan and Gwanju, from January 21-24, 2023.

