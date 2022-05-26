Thursday, May 26, 2022
Ice-T Slams Troll Who Labelled Him a ‘Disgrace’ and Accused Him of Selling Out

Ice-T has some words for a troll who had a lot to say about his carer.

The rap legend was scrolling on Twitter when he saw the post from a troll who called him a “disgrace to gangsta rap” because he “sold the culture out for the TV check.”

Stung, Ice-T replied: “Lol… Says a Bum sitting on somebody else’s car. Clownass.” And then he went on to tweet a word of wisdom to those paying attention to the altercation, advising fans now to not worry about what people think about them.

See his posts:

