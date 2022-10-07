Ice Spice Speaks Up After Drake Abruptly Unfollowed Her on Instagram

Ice Spice has shared how she feels about Drake unfollowing her on Instagram.

Per Complex, Drizzy co-signed the up-and-coming NYC rapper earlier this year and raised her breakout track “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Fans were shocked when Drake invited Ice Spice to OVO Fest 2022, where they were spotted hanging out together.

Everything appears to be going well until Drake abruptly unfollowed her on Instagram, leading people to believe there was some kind of beef.

Drake a savage, he unfollowed Ice Spice after flying her out to Toronto and kicking it with her at a show 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/isONpGcE5J — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 19, 2022

Ice Spice has now addressed this during her appearance on BET’s Rap City 22.

“So, when he first hit me up, I had just landed in LAX for my Munch Open Mic, right?” she told host DJ Blue Diamond. “And, he was like, ‘Yo, ‘Munch’ is hard. You’re On the Radar freestyle was hard.’ And, I was like, ‘Damn, like, can I post this with the release date? And, he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Thanks for asking. Matter of fact, you should come to OVO Fest.’”

Ice Spice then said she flew out to Toronto the following day and joined Drake for the music event. She watched both Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne perform, and said the experience was “lit” and “like a movie.” She left the city on good terms with Drake.

When Blue Diamond pressed Ice Spice about the unfollow and asked if she could spill the tea, the rapper replied: “He did [unfollow]. I don’t know why though.”

“Shame on you, Drake. Shame on you,” the host responded. “You shouldn’t have done that.”

“It’s OK,” Ice Spice said. “It’s all love.”

You can check out the interview via YouTube below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...