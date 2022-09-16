Ice Prince Breaks Silence Following His Release from Prison

Panshak Henry Zamani popularly known as Ice Prince Zamani has finally been released from prison.

The rapper who was arrested over a week ago by the Lagos Police for allegedly kidnapping a police officer, has broken his silence following regaining his freedom.

Recall that ‘Oleku’ crooner was arraigned and remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre (prison) after his arrest.

However, Ice Prince pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him at the Magistrate Court in Ajah, Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the singer has been granted bail by Magistrate Taiwo Oyaniyi in the sum of N500,000 and provision of two sureties.

Ice Prince was released on Thursday, September 15th, 2022 after meeting bail conditions.

Breaking his silence on his arrest and subsequent freedom, he took to Twitter to write,“Freedom is priceless.

Freedom is priceless — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) September 15, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...