Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. to Give Him Control of ‘Friday’ Franchise

Ice Cube wants Warner Bros to do right by him and give him control of the Friday franchise.

The rapper-actor shared this criticism during a chat on Mike Tyson’s podcast series Hotboxin’, where he told shared that he wasn’t sure that there would be a fourth Friday film because Warner Bros. has refused to green-light Last Friday despite growing demands over the last two decades.

“I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now,” Cube said. “I don’t know what they doing, they don’t know what they doing. We’d love to have it back. I think it’s gon’ be close to a time when we get it back. So, we’ll either wait for that time, or we’ll keep trying to convince them that they need to let us control the movie. It’s my movie, but they have distribution control.”

Tyson asked Cube if he ever considered purchasing the rights and Cube said he wasn’t interested.

“I ain’t putting shit up for it. Fuck no,” he said. “They need to give it to me, and they gon’ make money. I’m not about to pay for my own stuff, that’s stupid … They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money, and make the fans happy … We can do a lot with it.”

Cube added that he already wrote two screenplays and that Warner Bros. rejected the first script because “the timing wasn’t right,” while the second seemingly went nowhere. “It was in development hell,” he said about the latter script. “They just kept giving you note after note after note, never giving you the green light.” Listen to him:

