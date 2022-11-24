Ice Cube Speaks About Losing $9 Million Deal for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccinet: ‘F*ck Y’all for Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube has finally confirmed that he lost a major movie deal because of his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rapper-actor confirmed this on Million Dollaz Worth of Game with his Mount Westmore bandmates E-40 and Too Short, saying that he lost the Sony comedy Oh Hell No because he was required to get vaccinated.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab,” he said on the podcast. “I turned down $9 million. Fuck that jab and fuck y’all for trying to make me get it.”

And this, he said, has affected the way Hollywood executives see him.

“They on some shit, but I mean me too. I’m on some shit too,” he added. Despite that, he said he’s got “a lot of things up my sleeve,” and then appeared to backtrack on his comments. “I didn’t turn it down, the motherfuckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot,” he said. “I didn’t turn it down, they just didn’t give it to me.” Cube said that he hasn’t contracted COVID-19 once, so as far as he’s concerned he doesn’t need to get vaccinated. “I got lucky,” he said. “Ain’t gonna take no shit I don’t need.”

Listen to him:

