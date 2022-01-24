Ibukun Awosika Speaks About “Submission”, Praises Husband for “Committing to the Full Emergence of Who I Am”

Ibukun Awosika recently sat down for a chat during which she talked about the concept of submission and how it worked for her.

“You better be sure that the guy you want to submit to and answer to is a guy who has the capacity to handle the life of who you are,” said the former chairman of First Bank fo Nigeria, adding that if the person can not handle your successes, “there will be trouble.”

“I am forever grateful to the man I call my husband because I have seen his commitment to the full emergence to who I am,” she said, adding that outsiders often make this journey difficult, but she encourages women to have a “sense of who you are” because they consider committing to anyone.

Seh said a lot more.

Watch her video:

Hear what Mrs Ibukun Awosika has to say abt Marriage. pic.twitter.com/aOJaL0cEa7 — Toluwase Sogunro (@SogunroToluwase) January 23, 2022

